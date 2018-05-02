Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

This Could Be Brooklyn Beckham's New Girlfriend!

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 9:20 am

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Ellen DeGeneres invited the World of Dance stars Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo, and Jenna Dewan on The Ellen Show, and had a bit of a mishap.

She introduced Jenna as Jenna Dewan Tatum by accident, but quickly corrected herself and said “sorry!” The couple announced their split in April.

Later, Ellen addressed the mistake again.

“I have to say, before we go to break, I’m so sorry,” Ellen told Jenna. “I introduced you and it was such a habit, and I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful for your daughter and the statements have been great. I apologize. I just have known both of you for so long, and I’m so used to saying…”

Jenna then said, “I know. Thank you. Honestly, thank you and everybody for all the love and support. It’s truly, so amazing. Thank you. It’s all love!”
Photos: Getty
