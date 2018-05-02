Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

This Could Be Brooklyn Beckham's New Girlfriend!

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 10:16 am

Emile Hirsch Debuts New Music with Band Hysterical Kindness: 'You' - Listen Here!

Emile Hirsch Debuts New Music with Band Hysterical Kindness: 'You' - Listen Here!

Emile Hirsch has dropped his first track with his new band Hysterical Kindness called “You,” and you can stream it right here!

The band is the collaboration between the 33-year-old actor and musicians Chris Sayre and Brian Cohen, and they’re set to release their debut 13-track album Simple Things on June 1st.

“Here’s kind of a funny story: a couple years ago I played a singer in a bluegrass band called Hysterical Kindness in the J. K. Simmons movie All Nighter. And me and Chris and Brian – the musicians – liked working together so much on a cover song of Bob Seger’s Night Moves, we ended up making an entire album together, in the spirit of Martin, the character I played,” Emile announced via his Instagram.

“It was a really awesome experience for all of us – the story behind all the songs and the way it was made will wait for another day, but the first song we are releasing, ‘You’ I’m putting the link up to in the bio,” Emile continued. “The band is still called Hysterical Kindness, the album is called Simple Things, and its gonna drop on June 1st – so I guess Kanye is gonna have some competition?! We all made it together with a desire to just express ourselves. Hope you guys like it.”
Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty
