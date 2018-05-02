Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Ariana Grande Reveals New Album Title, Release Date, &amp; More

Ariana Grande Reveals New Album Title, Release Date, & More

This Could Be Brooklyn Beckham's New Girlfriend!

This Could Be Brooklyn Beckham's New Girlfriend!

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 4:00 am

Emmy Rossum's Fan Encounter Turned Into This Candid Moment!

Emmy Rossum's Fan Encounter Turned Into This Candid Moment!

Emmy Rossum flashes her infectious smile while out and about on Monday (April 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress was on her way to lunch at Zinque restaurant and thought a fan was asking her to take a photo, but it was actually a paparazzo wanting photos of her!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emmy Rossum

Emmy posted to her Instagram Stories and said that she was ready to snap a selfie when the photographer pulled out a camera and snapped pics of her instead. They sure came out cute!
Just Jared on Facebook
emmy rossum candid moment 01
emmy rossum candid moment 02
emmy rossum candid moment 03
emmy rossum candid moment 04
emmy rossum candid moment 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Emmy Rossum

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp is being sued by former bodyguards - TMZ
  • You have to check out all of Taylor Swift's reputation tour merchandise - Just Jared Jr
  • FInd out which Oscar winner was spotted in the crowds at the DWTS premiere - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Sarah Hyland's new movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler are going on tour - Just Jared Jr
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    the most despised woman in hollywood