'Empire' Picked Up for Fifth Season By Fox

Empire will be returning for another season at Fox!

The show is currently wrapping up its fourth season, which has four more episodes to go.

“’Empire’ is as compelling, emotional and unpredictable as it ever was,” Michael Thorn, entertainment president for Fox Broadcasting, said in a statement. “We are so proud of our amazing cast, led by Terrence and Taraji, who deliver powerful performances week after week. We’d also like to thank our tremendous creative team – Lee, Danny, Brett, Ilene, Sanaa, Brian and Francie – whose inspired storytelling continues to create the unforgettable, jaw-dropping OMG moments that have always been signature to ‘Empire’.”

Jussie Smollett, Trai Byers, Bryshere Gray, Grace Byers, and more also star.