Gabrielle Union is Joined by Dwyane Wade at 'Breaking In' Premiere!

Gabrielle Union is all smiles while cuddling up to husband Dwyane Wade at the premiere of her new movie Breaking In on Tuesday night (May 1) at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood.

The 45-year-old actress looked super chic in a turquoise, silk blouse and yellow trousers while the 36-year-old NBA player looked handsome in a navy suit and sunglasses.

Also stepping out for the premiere were Gabrielle‘s on-screen kids Ajiona Alexus and Seth Carr.

Breaking In hits theaters on May 11.

