Get to Know 'Siren' Actress Sibongile Mlambo with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Get to Know 'Siren' Actress Sibongile Mlambo with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

It’s time to get to know Sibongile Mlambo, star of Freeform’s hot new show Siren!

The 27-year-old actress has also been seen on Starz’ Black Sails and MTV’s Teen Wolf, and can next be seen in Under the Silver Lake opposite Andrew Garfield.

Siren airs on Thursdays on Freeform and it’s a total must watch. Be sure to check it out!

Check out Sibongile’s fun facts below:

  • 1. I used to be a tomboy and still kind of am. I was mistaken for a boy a few times when I was a kid.
  • 2. I love to drink my coffee like a hot milkshake; hella sweet and super creamy.
  • 3. I was kicked out of the choir when I was 12 years old, but sing karaoke as if my life depended on it.
  • 4. One of the yummiest combos I’ve recently discovered is dipping French fries in ice cream. If you’ve never done it, I highly recommend that you try it. I am obsessed!
  • 5. I used to be a gymnast and dreamt of going to the Olympics.

Click inside to read the rest of the fun facts…

  • 6. I have a fraternal twin and we look nothing alike. People used to think we were dating when we were teenagers, which was the most annoying thing ever!
  • 7. My castmates on Siren turned my name into a dance song and we would break out and dance whenever we saw each other. In fact, we sometimes still do.
  • 8. I was President of the International Club in college.
  • 9. My favorite foods are sushi, poke, and ice cream.
  • 10. I went to a conservative, all-girls high school and our headmistress laughed in my face when I told her I wanted to be an actress. Muahaha, guess who’s laughing now!
Credit: Martina Tolot
