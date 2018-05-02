Get to Know 'Siren' Actress Sibongile Mlambo with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

It’s time to get to know Sibongile Mlambo, star of Freeform’s hot new show Siren!

The 27-year-old actress has also been seen on Starz’ Black Sails and MTV’s Teen Wolf, and can next be seen in Under the Silver Lake opposite Andrew Garfield.

Siren airs on Thursdays on Freeform and it’s a total must watch. Be sure to check it out!

Check out Sibongile’s fun facts below:

1. I used to be a tomboy and still kind of am. I was mistaken for a boy a few times when I was a kid.

2. I love to drink my coffee like a hot milkshake; hella sweet and super creamy.

3. I was kicked out of the choir when I was 12 years old, but sing karaoke as if my life depended on it.

4. One of the yummiest combos I’ve recently discovered is dipping French fries in ice cream. If you’ve never done it, I highly recommend that you try it. I am obsessed!

5. I used to be a gymnast and dreamt of going to the Olympics.

Click inside to read the rest of the fun facts…