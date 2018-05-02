Gigi & Bella Hadid Visit the Chanel Store in Paris for Fittings

Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid stopped by the Chanel store today!

The models were spotted getting some fittings done on Wednesday (May 2) in Paris, France.

Gigi kept it comfy and cute in a black leather jacket with a grey top and matching scarf, and Bella rocked a Chanel turtleneck dress with black boots.

That same day, the sisters both took to social media to wish Donatella Versace a happy birthday.

“Wishing you the happiest birthday @donatella_versace, and hope your year is filled with all the love, light, good health, and laughter you deserve ! 💫,” Gigi captioned the sweet Instagram photo below. “I am so grateful to have you in my life, thank you for everything :) ♡ Can’t wait for our big date night Monday ;) @versace !!! xxG.”

Bella added, “Happy Birthday incredible @donatella_versace ❤️ … I am grateful to be able to watch you work Thank you for everything, we love you! 💋💋💋💋💋 #legend.”