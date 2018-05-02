Jake Gyllenhaal to Portray Music Conductor Leonard Bernstein in New Biopic

Jake Gyllenhaal has just signed up to star in the upcoming biopic about Leonard Bernstein!

The 37-year-old actor will be playing the American composer and conductor in the upcoming film The American, which he will also produce with Cary Joji Fukunaga directing.

The film will follow the producer’s journey from “conducting the New York Philharmonic at 25-years-old through a meteoric rise to fame, all while struggling both personally and publicly to be everything that everyone expected him to be, most of all himself,” Deadline reports.

“Like many people, Leonard Bernstein found his way into my life and heart through West Side Story when I was a kid,” Jake said in a statement. “But as I got older and started to learn about the scope of his work, I began to understand the extent of his unparalleled contribution and the debt of gratitude modern American culture owes him. As a man, Bernstein was a fascinating figure—full of genius and contradiction—and it will be an incredible honor to tell his story with a talent and friend like Cary.”