Jamie Foxx Hits NYC To Host Oath's Digital Content NewFront!

Jamie Foxx is all smiles while posing for a photograph at Oath’s Digital Content NewFront held at Pier 26 on Tuesday afternoon (May 1) in New York City.

The 50-year-old actor hosted Oath’s event, which featured live performances and showcased its video content innovation, unique partnerships, and engaging video ad formats.

Continuing its investment in original video content, Oath, a Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) subsidiary, announced at the event that a new slate of original video series, documentaries and live programs at its Digital Content NewFront that will premiere across its house of brands including HuffPost, MAKERS, BUILD Series, RYOT Studio, Yahoo Entertainment, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports, and more.

Spanning sports, news, finance and entertainment, these new series feature LeBron James, Abby Wambach, Jared Quay Campbell and Larry Fitzgerald.