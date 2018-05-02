Jennifer Lopez Always Brings Glamour to the Met Gala!

Jennifer Lopez made her first appearance at the Met Gala back in 2004, and all of her appearances since then have been jawdropping!

Between skipping underwear at the 2015 party to making her red carpet debut with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, the 48-year-old entertainer’s fashion never disappoints.

Back in 2008, Jen looked stunning in a teal-colored dress alongside then-husband Marc Anthony just three months after giving birth to twins Max and Emme!

Make sure you check back with JJ on Monday, May 7th to get full coverage of the 2018 Met Gala!

2004 – Dolce & Gabbana dress

2006 – Versace dress

2007 – Versace dress

2008 – Alberta Ferretti dress

2010 – Zuhair Murad gown, Sergio Rossi shoes, Stephen Russell jewelry, and Judith Lieber clutch

2011 – Gucci gown

2013 - Michael Kors dress with Dana Rebecca Designs and Rona Pfeiffer jewelry

2015 – Atelier Versace dress, a Swarovski clutch, Sutra earrings, a Harry Kotlar, and an Ivy ring

2017 – Valentino dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Harry Winston jewelry, and a Judith Leiber bag