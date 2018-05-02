Jennifer Lopez Reveals Details From First Date with Alex Rodriguez! (Video)

Jennifer Lopez is dishing about her first date with Alex Rodriguez!

During her upcoming appearance on episode of The Ellen Show, the 48-year-old entertainer revealed what the 42-year-old retired Yankee player texted her on their first date.

Jen revealed that Alex didn’t think their first date was actually a date, because he thought she was seeing someone else.

When Alex got up to use the bathroom, he sent Jen the cutest text!

Find out what the text said in the clip!

Jennifer‘s interview on Ellen airs on Wednesday (May 2) on NBC.