Wed, 02 May 2018 at 1:20 pm

'Jersey Shore' Stars Answer Questions About Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Amid Drama with Ex

'Jersey Shore' Stars Answer Questions About Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Amid Drama with Ex

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is standing by Ronnie Ortiz-Magro after his physical fight with his ex was caught on a live stream.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, JWoww, Mike Sorrentino, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Nicole Cortese made an appearance on The View on Wednesday (May 2) in New York City and they were asked about the incident.

“I have to bring up the elephant in the room that Ronnie is not here,” host Meghan McCain said. “And I’m a big fan of his as well, he’s been very provocative this season. He’s at home with his newborn baby girl, but he made headlines this past few days because he’s been publicly fighting with his girlfriend. Obviously you guys are close, how do you feel about this?”

“So Ronnie, um…out of respect for him and his family, he’s not here, so we don’t wanna speak on his behalf,” Pauly D replied. “We are one big family, so we love and support each other and everything it is that we do.”
Photos: Instar Images
