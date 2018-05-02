Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Hold Hands After Her Birthday Trip to Cabo

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren are continuing to be one of the cutest couples of all-time.

The 37-year-old Fantastic Four actress and the 39-year-old film producer were spotted holding hands while touching down at LAX Airport on Wednesday (May 2) in Los Angeles.

The two were returning home from a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for Jessica‘s birthday.

She kept it comfy and cute in a light green sweat outfit, which she paired with a black denim jacket, white sneakers, and sunglasses.

