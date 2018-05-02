Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Couple Up at LAX Airport

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara keep a low profile as they head to their ride outside of LAX Airport on Wednesday afternoon (May 2) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actor and the 33-year-old actress tried to stay under the radar in all black outfits and sunglasses as the arrived back in town after their flight.

The couple will soon be hitting the screen again in the upcoming movie Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot alongside Jonah Hill.

The dramedy is set to hit theaters on July 13 – check out the trailer here!