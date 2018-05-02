Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 10:32 pm

Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Couple Up at LAX Airport

Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Couple Up at LAX Airport

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara keep a low profile as they head to their ride outside of LAX Airport on Wednesday afternoon (May 2) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actor and the 33-year-old actress tried to stay under the radar in all black outfits and sunglasses as the arrived back in town after their flight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rooney Mara

The couple will soon be hitting the screen again in the upcoming movie Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot alongside Jonah Hill.

The dramedy is set to hit theaters on July 13 – check out the trailer here!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara

