Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Make a Shopping Stop in LA!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are back in LA after their weekend at Stagecoach Music Festival!

The engaged couple was spotted while heading into Kitson on Wednesday afternoon (May 2) in Los Angeles.

While Joe rocked jeans and a Supreme tee, Sophie looked stylish in a cropped red hoodie paired with track pants.

She accessorized with a fannypack around her shoulder and snake print sunglasses.

It looks like the duo had a blast at Stagecoach over the weekend from the photos they shared from the event.

“Pinkies up cowboys,” Sophie captioned a pic.