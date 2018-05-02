Top Stories
Wed, 02 May 2018 at 8:00 am

Julianne Hough's Husband Reveals His Pet Peeves

Julianne Hough's Husband Reveals His Pet Peeves

Julianne Hough is all smiles while heading to the gym for a workout on Monday morning (April 30) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old entertainer’s husband Brooks Laich just did a new interview in which he opened up about his pet peeves when it comes to their marriage.

“Sometimes she’ll leave dirty dishes in the kitchen sink and I just absolutely love a clean kitchen,” Brooks told AskMen. “That’s the area that I probably use the most in the house because I make a lot of food, juices and shakes, so when the kitchen is dirty I get a little frustrated but that’s pretty much it.”

“I’m a pretty lucky man if that’s my biggest pet peeve with my wife,” he added.
Photos: WENN
