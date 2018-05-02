Julie Bowen Opens Up About the End of 'Modern Family' - Watch!

Julie Bowen is speaking out about the end of Modern Family!

The actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (May 3).

During her appearance, Julie talked about the upcoming tenth and final season of Modern Family. She revealed that she’s not ready for the show to end! Plus, Ellen and Julie played a few hilarious rounds of “Last Word.”

Watch Julie‘s appearance on Ellen below!



Julie Bowen on Kids’ Birthday Party Tips, and the End of Modern Family



Julie Bowen and Ellen Try to Get the ‘Last Word’