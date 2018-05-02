Top Stories
Wed, 02 May 2018 at 6:52 pm

Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Check Out Harry Hudson in Concert

Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Check Out Harry Hudson in Concert

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teamed up to support their friend Harry Hudson at his show!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 22-year-old model were spotted heading into the Troubadour on Tuesday night (May 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Kourtney rocked a white crop top, long black leather jacket, and newspaper-print pants, while Kendall sported a white graphic t-shirt with ripped black pants.

Harry, you’re an angel,” Kendall shared in her Instagram Stories.

Over the weekend, the sisters headed to Six Flags, which Kylie Jenner rented out for Travis Scott‘s birthday.

20+ pictures inside of Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the concert…

