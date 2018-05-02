Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 9:53 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out in a Sheer Top After Filming a Segment for 'KUWTK'!

Kourtney Kardashian is hard at work!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was seen leaving a studio set on Wednesday (May 2) in Los Angeles.

Kourtney was filming a segment for KUWTK at the studio.

She stepped out in a sheer black tank top before heading out in her car.

Kourtney showed love to her friend Harry Hudson earlier in the day.

“This guy brings so much happiness and positive energy into my life, it’s crazy. first show last night and sold out the troubadour! #proudmom,” she captioned a post of them together on her Instagram.
