Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out in a Sheer Top After Filming a Segment for 'KUWTK'!

Kourtney Kardashian is hard at work!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was seen leaving a studio set on Wednesday (May 2) in Los Angeles.

Kourtney was filming a segment for KUWTK at the studio.

She stepped out in a sheer black tank top before heading out in her car.

Kourtney showed love to her friend Harry Hudson earlier in the day.

“This guy brings so much happiness and positive energy into my life, it’s crazy. first show last night and sold out the troubadour! #proudmom,” she captioned a post of them together on her Instagram.