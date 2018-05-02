Kylie Minogue & Erika Jayne Perform at White Party 2018 in Palm Springs!
Kylie Minogue and Erika Jayne know how to bring the party!
The two both performed at Jeffrey Sanker’s 2018 White Party over the weekend (April 28 & 29) in Palm Springs, Calif.
Kylie and Erika both performed during the LGBTQ party. Ireland Baldwin was also in attendance at the fun event.
“Under a full moon in Palm Springs, California! 🌕🌴🎤💛” Kylie captioned photos of her performance on her Instagram.
“White Party fabulous ❄️ The Ice Queen Cometh.. #eatit,” Erika captioned photos of her own performance at the event on Instagram.