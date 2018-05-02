Kylie Minogue & Erika Jayne Perform at White Party 2018 in Palm Springs!

Top Stories
Wed, 02 May 2018 at 8:38 pm

Kylie Minogue and Erika Jayne know how to bring the party!

The two both performed at Jeffrey Sanker’s 2018 White Party over the weekend (April 28 & 29) in Palm Springs, Calif.

Kylie and Erika both performed during the LGBTQ party. Ireland Baldwin was also in attendance at the fun event.

“Under a full moon in Palm Springs, California! 🌕🌴🎤💛” Kylie captioned photos of her performance on her Instagram.

“White Party fabulous ❄️ The Ice Queen Cometh.. #eatit,” Erika captioned photos of her own performance at the event on Instagram.
Photos: Marques Daniels
Posted to: Erika Jayne, Ireland Baldwin, Kylie Minogue

