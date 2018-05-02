Top Stories
Wed, 02 May 2018 at 10:57 pm

Laura Dern & Kyle MacLachlan Step Out to Promote 'Twin Peaks'

Laura Dern and Kyle MacLachlan are all smiles while attending the For Your Consideration Event promoting their hit show Twin Peaks on Wednesday (May 2) at Paramount Theatre in Hollywood.

The 51-year-old actress looked pretty in a black blouse and leopard-print skirt while her co-star went handsome in a navy blazer and jeans for the event.

Laura will soon be gearing up to promote her upcoming HBO movie The Tale which follows follows a woman investigating her own childhood memories to reexamine her first sexual experience.

The Tale is set to premiere on HBO on May 26.

Check out the trailer below!

