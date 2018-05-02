Levi Meaden & Ariel Winter Couple Up For 'Breaking In' Premiere

Ariel Winter stuns in a dark hunter gown while arriving at the premiere of Breaking In held at Arclight Cinemas in Hollywood on Tuesday night (May 1).

The 20-year-old actress stepped out for the event to support longtime boyfriend Levi Meaden, who stars in the film as Sam.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

Breaking In centers on Shaun Russell (Gabrielle Union), who takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside.

She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house in search of something.

10+ pictures inside of Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden…