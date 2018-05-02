Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 5:12 pm

Levi Meaden & Ariel Winter Couple Up For 'Breaking In' Premiere

Ariel Winter stuns in a dark hunter gown while arriving at the premiere of Breaking In held at Arclight Cinemas in Hollywood on Tuesday night (May 1).

The 20-year-old actress stepped out for the event to support longtime boyfriend Levi Meaden, who stars in the film as Sam.

Breaking In centers on Shaun Russell (Gabrielle Union), who takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside.

She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house in search of something.

