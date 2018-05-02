Levi Meaden & Ariel Winter Couple Up For 'Breaking In' Premiere
Ariel Winter stuns in a dark hunter gown while arriving at the premiere of Breaking In held at Arclight Cinemas in Hollywood on Tuesday night (May 1).
The 20-year-old actress stepped out for the event to support longtime boyfriend Levi Meaden, who stars in the film as Sam.
Breaking In centers on Shaun Russell (Gabrielle Union), who takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside.
She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house in search of something.
