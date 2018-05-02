Melissa Benoist & Boyfriend Chris Wood Share a Laugh on the Set of 'Supergirl'!

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are having so much fun together!

The Supergirl co-stars and IRL couple were spotted filming a finale scene for the third season on Wednesday (May 2) in Vancouver, Canada.

Melissa and Chris were spotted filming a finale scene for the third season of the hit show alongside their superhero gang including Erica Durance, Amy Jackson and Chyler Leigh.

At one point, Chris checked out Melissa, and when she caught him looking at her, they both shared a laugh!