Wed, 02 May 2018 at 3:09 pm

Miley Cyrus Launches 'Converse' Collection at Nordstrom in LA!

Miley Cyrus Launches 'Converse' Collection at Nordstrom in LA!

Miley Cyrus is celebrating the launch of her new collection with Converse!

The 25-year-old entertainer stopped by Nordstrom to meet with fans on Tuesday evening (May 1) at the Grove in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

Miley was joined by her mom Tish and sister Brandi as she showed off the new line, which includes platform sneakers, leggings and hoodies!

“wanna thank my awesome fans who were a part of the campaign and everyone who’s got a pair of my #ConverseXMiley collection!” Miley wrote on her Twitter.

25+ pictures inside of Miley Cyrus at the Converse launch…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Miley Cyrus

