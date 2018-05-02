Miley Cyrus Launches 'Converse' Collection at Nordstrom in LA!

Miley Cyrus is celebrating the launch of her new collection with Converse!

The 25-year-old entertainer stopped by Nordstrom to meet with fans on Tuesday evening (May 1) at the Grove in Los Angeles.

Miley was joined by her mom Tish and sister Brandi as she showed off the new line, which includes platform sneakers, leggings and hoodies!

“wanna thank my awesome fans who were a part of the campaign and everyone who’s got a pair of my #ConverseXMiley collection!” Miley wrote on her Twitter.

