Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Rob Kardashian is teasing something big – and it appears to have to do with weight loss.

The 31-year-old reality star posted a photo on his Instagram, similar to the one pictured below, and posted a caption about not looking like this anymore.

“I don’t look like this anymore 😂 #thetransformationiscoming #staytuned #nosurgery #putinwork,” Rob posted on his Instagram account.

Rob is rarely photographed out, and the last photo we have of him is from July of 2017.