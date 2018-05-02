Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 12:45 pm

Ryan Reynolds on the Possibility of 'Deadpool 3': 'I Don't Know'

Ryan Reynolds is all smiles during a press conference for Deadpool 2 on Wednesday (May 2) in Seoul, South Korea.

The 41-year-old actor was asked recently if there would be a Deadpool 3.

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” Ryan told EW. “I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”
