Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 8:38 am

Ryan Reynolds is reacting to his wife Blake Lively unfollowing him on Instagram.

During an interview on Smallzy’s Surgery, Ryan was asked about Blake unfollowing him on Instagram. If you don’t know, the move appears to be in relation to Blake‘s upcoming film, A Simple Favor.

“Yeah she did. Very sad about that. Definitely stings. It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible,” Ryan joked.

Then, Ryan imitated telling one of his two daughters, “‘Mommy unfollowed Daddy on Instagram.’ My child would just fart and then walk away,” he added.
