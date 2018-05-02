Top Stories
Wed, 02 May 2018 at 9:20 pm

Ryan Reynolds Talks 'Utterly Absurd' 'Deadpool 2' Scenes

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about how some of the “utterly absurd” scenes in Deadpool 2 came to be!

The 41-year-old actor got into character on the new cover of Entertainment Weekly, on newsstands this Friday (May 4).

Here’s what he had to share with the mag:

On certain things he knew he wanted when first brainstorming the sequel: “Those conversations were happening really early, like on the set of the first Deadpool. Most of the times we were just pitching utterly absurd scenes, two of which are in Deadpool 2 now. At the time we were just, ‘What if we did this and that?’ It was utter nonsense. If someone could have heard us, they would have just been like, ‘Nobody will make that movie, honey.’ But somehow here we are.”

On his co-star Josh Brolin being a huge fan of The Proposal: “Yes, he’s mentioned it many times, which is weird to me because he’s so tough. I would just never imagine that. Like, he pretends he’s, like, all sort of New Agey sometimes and all this stuff, but deep down inside I just think his heart is made of some, like, jagged chunk of Yosemite granite. I don’t buy that underneath all this textured skin is a sweet little angel that loves romantic comedies. I don’t buy it. Not for a second.”

For more from Ryan, visit EW.com.
