'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Reboot Gets Official Title!

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 2:07 pm

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot finally has an official title!

The upcoming Netflix series will be titled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, according to executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Roberto took to his Twitter to make the announcement and share a cute photo of star Kiernan Shipka sitting in a director’s chair.

“It’s official! Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is our title! Something wicked this way comes…,” Roberto wrote.

Prior to the announcement, it was Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was widely thought to be the series’ title, as it is based on the Archie Comics graphic novel of the same name.

Check out the cute announcement photo below…
