Sandra Bullock Tries to Channel This Superstar on Red Carpets to Feel More Confident
Sandra Bullock is so fresh faced on the cover of InStyle magazine’s June 2018 issue, on newsstands May 11.
Here’s what the Ocean’s 8 star had to share with the mag:
On working with such a strong cast of characters for Ocean’s 8: “They thought we’d hate each other, but the exact opposite was true… With Sarah [Paulson], it’s like when you’re in school with that friend, and the teacher says ‘Stop talking,’ and you just start crying and laughing. It’s like a chemical imbalance. We’re each other’s little drug habit.”
On her own experience and why she donated $500,000 to the Time’s Up movement: “It’s easy to give money to people who are incredibly brave and outspoken. But Time’s Up is not just about the actors – it’s about the single mom who’s been abused, bullied, and sexually harassed… It’s our duty to do whatever we can to help. I can safely say there is not one person I know who hasn’t experienced some form of harassment or doesn’t know someone it’s happened to. It happened to me when I was 16. And you’re paralyzed to a degree… Up until recently it was the victim to was shamed, not the perpetrator.”
On why she doesn’t love the red carpet: “…I don’t feel confident when I dress up and go on the red carpet. I’m not that person who knows how to work it. I try to channel Beyoncé. I do the same pose every time. I try not to dread that kind of stuff, but I do get incensed and think, ‘How can they [the media] write this?’
FYI: Sandra is wearing Alberta Ferretti.
For more from Sandra, visit InStyle.com.