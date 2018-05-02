Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 8:35 pm

Taylor Swift Shows Fans Her 'Reputation Tour' 'Rocket Sled'

Taylor Swift Shows Fans Her 'Reputation Tour' 'Rocket Sled'

Taylor Swift is showing off her “rocket sled” six days before her Reputation Tour kicks off!

The 28-year-old “Delicate” singer took to her Instagram Stories to continue her fun countdown on Wednesday (April 2).

The contraption will allow Taylor to jet quickly from one location to another while navigating around her massive stage set-up.

“It takes me from one place really quickly to another place, and the stage is so big that I guess we need that,” she said while demonstrating the device.

“Quick change in here … run, hustle down here,” she explains. “Lay down here, and then … I’ll just disappear to somewhere else.”

See the screenshots below…
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Reputation Tour, Taylor Swift

