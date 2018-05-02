Taylor Swift Shows Fans Her 'Reputation Tour' 'Rocket Sled'

Taylor Swift is showing off her “rocket sled” six days before her Reputation Tour kicks off!

The 28-year-old “Delicate” singer took to her Instagram Stories to continue her fun countdown on Wednesday (April 2).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

The contraption will allow Taylor to jet quickly from one location to another while navigating around her massive stage set-up.

“It takes me from one place really quickly to another place, and the stage is so big that I guess we need that,” she said while demonstrating the device.

“Quick change in here … run, hustle down here,” she explains. “Lay down here, and then … I’ll just disappear to somewhere else.”

ICYMI, check out Taylor‘s new Reputation Tour merch line.

See the screenshots below…