Wed, 02 May 2018 at 2:49 pm

'The Affair' Season 4 Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

'The Affair' Season 4 Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

The first trailer for The Affair season four has debuted!

The Showtime show will be returning in a few weeks, and the show will see the return of Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney and Joshua Jackson.

Season four finds Noah (West), Helen (Tierney), Alison (Wilson) and Cole (Jackson) in their own orbits, alienated from each other, spinning further and further away from where they all began.

The new season will debut on Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Watch the debut trailer below…
