'The Handmaid's Tale' Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu!

The Handmaid’s Tale is returning for a third season at Hulu!

The second season, which is getting rave reviews, just debuted last week with the streaming service. Hulu says the show has quickly become their most watched on the subscription service, Variety reports.

The show stars Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Joseph Fiennes, and Yvonne Strahovski.

Be sure to check out the show on Hulu if you haven’t already! Season one and part of season two are currently available to view.