Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

This Could Be Brooklyn Beckham's New Girlfriend!

This Could Be Brooklyn Beckham's New Girlfriend!

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 9:40 am

'The Handmaid's Tale' Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu!

'The Handmaid's Tale' Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu!

The Handmaid’s Tale is returning for a third season at Hulu!

The second season, which is getting rave reviews, just debuted last week with the streaming service. Hulu says the show has quickly become their most watched on the subscription service, Variety reports.

The show stars Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Joseph Fiennes, and Yvonne Strahovski.

Be sure to check out the show on Hulu if you haven’t already! Season one and part of season two are currently available to view.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexis Bledel, Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, Television, The Handmaid's Tale

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp is being sued by former bodyguards - TMZ
  • You have to check out all of Taylor Swift's reputation tour merchandise - Just Jared Jr
  • FInd out which Oscar winner was spotted in the crowds at the DWTS premiere - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Sarah Hyland's new movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler are going on tour - Just Jared Jr