Tina Fey, Andrew Garfield & More React To Their Tony Awards 2018 Nominations!

Tina Fey happily poses alongside her husband Jeff Richmond while attending the 2018 Tony Awards: Meet The Nominees Press Junket held on Wednesday (May 2) in New York City.

The happy couple were joined at the event by their Mean Girls stars Taylor Louderman, Grey Henson and Ashley Park, Angels in America‘s Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane and Denise Gough, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child‘s Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle, Lobby Hero‘s Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry.

Also in attendance were Denzel Washington, Laurie Metcalf, Condola Rashad, David Morse, The Band’s Visit stars Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel, Children of a Lesser God‘s Lauren Ridloff, Ariana DeBose, and My Fair Lady‘s Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton.

This year, Mean Girls received the most nominations with 12 total: “It’s incredibly thrilling. I am just ecstatic that these nominations are coming to every department — they’re so well deserved,” Tina expressed (via NY Times). “And I cannot lie: I cried a little bit in the middle of Equinox this morning, and not because my workout was too hard — I do not push myself at the gym.”

“It’s our day off from the show so I was trying and failing to sleep inasmuch as possible,” Andrew added about when he found out. “But I was, of course, excited just knowing that the nominations were coming out today. I’m usually very good at turning my phone off and getting myself enough sleep. I was just too excited.”