Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 3:45 pm

Tina Fey, Andrew Garfield & More React To Their Tony Awards 2018 Nominations!

Tina Fey, Andrew Garfield & More React To Their Tony Awards 2018 Nominations!

Tina Fey happily poses alongside her husband Jeff Richmond while attending the 2018 Tony Awards: Meet The Nominees Press Junket held on Wednesday (May 2) in New York City.

The happy couple were joined at the event by their Mean Girls stars Taylor Louderman, Grey Henson and Ashley Park, Angels in America‘s Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane and Denise Gough, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child‘s Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle, Lobby Hero‘s Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry.

Also in attendance were Denzel Washington, Laurie Metcalf, Condola Rashad, David Morse, The Band’s Visit stars Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel, Children of a Lesser God‘s Lauren Ridloff, Ariana DeBose, and My Fair Lady‘s Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton.

This year, Mean Girls received the most nominations with 12 total: “It’s incredibly thrilling. I am just ecstatic that these nominations are coming to every department — they’re so well deserved,” Tina expressed (via NY Times). “And I cannot lie: I cried a little bit in the middle of Equinox this morning, and not because my workout was too hard — I do not push myself at the gym.”

“It’s our day off from the show so I was trying and failing to sleep inasmuch as possible,” Andrew added about when he found out. “But I was, of course, excited just knowing that the nominations were coming out today. I’m usually very good at turning my phone off and getting myself enough sleep. I was just too excited.”
Just Jared on Facebook
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 01
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 02
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 03
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 04
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 05
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 06
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 07
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 08
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 09
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 10
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 11
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 12
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 13
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 14
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 15
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 16
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 17
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 18
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 19
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 20
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 21
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 22
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 23
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 24
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 25
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 26
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 27
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 28
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 29
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 30
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 31
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 32
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 33
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 34
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 35
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 36
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 37
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 38
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 39
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 40
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 41
tina fey andrew garfield more react to their tony awards 2018 nominations 42

Credit: Michael Loccisano; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Tony Awards, Andrew Garfield, Anthony Boyle, Ari'el Stachel, Ariana Debose, Ashley Park, Brian Tyree Henry, Condola Rashad, David Morse, Denise Gough, Denzel Washington, Grey Henson, Harry Hadden-Paton, Jamie Parker, Jeff Richmond, Katrina Lenk, lauren ambrose, Lauren Ridloff, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Cera, Nathan Lane, Noma Dumezweni, Taylor Louderman, Tina Fey, Tony Awards, Tony Shalhoub

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp is being sued by former bodyguards - TMZ
  • You have to check out all of Taylor Swift's reputation tour merchandise - Just Jared Jr
  • FInd out which Oscar winner was spotted in the crowds at the DWTS premiere - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Sarah Hyland's new movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler are going on tour - Just Jared Jr