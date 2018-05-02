Transformers' Isabela Moner Lands Lead in 'Dora The Explorer' Movie

Isabela Moner has just been cast in the upcoming Dora The Explorer movie.

Deadline reports that the 16-year-old former Transformers actress has booked the title role of the upcoming, live-action movie.

The movie is centered on teenage Dora – accompanied by her best friend, the monkey Boots, and her cousin Diego – on an adventure. James Bobin will direct the movie.

“I’m honored and excited to bring Dora to life,” Isabela shared in a statement. “I grew up watching the show, and for me, especially as a Latina, Dora was an amazing role model – she is a strong, adventurous and fun-loving girl. I can’t wait to put on the backpack and begin her next adventure!”

The Dora The Explorer movie will shoot in Queensland, Australia, is set for an August 2nd, 2019 release.