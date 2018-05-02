Who Went Home on 'Survivor' 2018? Week 10 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Survivor kicked off its 36th season at the end of February, and ten players have been eliminated from the game so far.

The tenth episode, entitled “The Finish Line Is in Sight,” starts the remaining castaways revealing that it’s starting to get difficult to figure out who’s telling the truth in the game. And there’s a massive twist: there will be two tribal councils in this episode! The group is temporarily split into groups of five.

During the immunity challenge, Chelsea and Domenick win immunity.

Donathan plays his hidden immunity idol for himself during the first tribal council. In the first vote, Jenna gets three votes against her and is eliminated. In the second, it’s a tie between Laurel and Michael. There is a revote, and in the end, Michael is voted out.

And the eleventh and twelfth people out and fourth and fifth members of the jury are…

Jenna Bowman, 23

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Account Executive

Michael Yerger, 18

Hometown: Knoxville, Tenn.

Real Estate Agent