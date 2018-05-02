Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 10:24 pm

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' 2018? Week 10 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' 2018? Week 10 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Survivor kicked off its 36th season at the end of February, and ten players have been eliminated from the game so far.

The tenth episode, entitled “The Finish Line Is in Sight,” starts the remaining castaways revealing that it’s starting to get difficult to figure out who’s telling the truth in the game. And there’s a massive twist: there will be two tribal councils in this episode! The group is temporarily split into groups of five.

During the immunity challenge, Chelsea and Domenick win immunity.

Who went home during Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor…

Donathan plays his hidden immunity idol for himself during the first tribal council. In the first vote, Jenna gets three votes against her and is eliminated. In the second, it’s a tie between Laurel and Michael. There is a revote, and in the end, Michael is voted out.

And the eleventh and twelfth people out and fourth and fifth members of the jury are…

Jenna Bowman, 23

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.
Account Executive

Michael Yerger, 18

Hometown: Knoxville, Tenn.
Real Estate Agent
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Survivor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp is being sued by former bodyguards - TMZ
  • You have to check out all of Taylor Swift's reputation tour merchandise - Just Jared Jr
  • FInd out which Oscar winner was spotted in the crowds at the DWTS premiere - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Sarah Hyland's new movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler are going on tour - Just Jared Jr