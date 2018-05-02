Top Stories
Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Charlie Hunnam Reunites with Morgana McNelis in Hawaii - See the PDA Beach Photos!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 1:25 pm

Zoey Deutch Opens Up About the Influence of Her Famous Parents

Zoey Deutch Opens Up About the Influence of Her Famous Parents

Zoey Deutch looks so chic on the cover of Capitol File magazine, available now.

Here’s what the 23-year-old actress had share with the mag:

On her famous parents Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch: “Look, all artists pull from their personal experiences, and anyone who tells you that isn’t the case is out of their mind, but growing up in this business definitely gave me a unique perspective on the job. I learned early on to value preparation. I take that seriously.”

On how Flower addresses gender inequality in Hollywood: “It’s not a secret that this business has a very unequal power struggle and that women have been taken advantage of and preyed upon for as long as its inception. And this movie was written as a way to capture that feeling of powerlessness. It’s not like my character handles it in a productive way – she doesn’t. And even though the movie doesn’t provide answers, it reflects how women want to get some kind of control over their lives.”

On the future of her career: “You know that famous line about how there are no small parts, only small actors? I think that’s bulls**t. As an actor, you really are at the mercy of the words you’re given to say. I will try to follow the well-written word. But I won’t try to manipulate a path for my career. I want to have the opportunity to play different people and keep mixing it up. That’s important to me.”

For more from Zoey, visit gotham-magazine.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
zoey deutch modern luxury magazine covers 01
zoey deutch modern luxury magazine covers 02
zoey deutch modern luxury magazine covers 03
zoey deutch modern luxury magazine covers 04
zoey deutch modern luxury magazine covers 05
zoey deutch modern luxury magazine covers 06
zoey deutch modern luxury magazine covers 07
zoey deutch modern luxury magazine covers 08
zoey deutch modern luxury magazine covers 09
zoey deutch modern luxury magazine covers 10
zoey deutch modern luxury magazine covers 11

Photos: Tony Duran
Posted to: Zoey Deutch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp is being sued by former bodyguards - TMZ
  • You have to check out all of Taylor Swift's reputation tour merchandise - Just Jared Jr
  • FInd out which Oscar winner was spotted in the crowds at the DWTS premiere - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Sarah Hyland's new movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler are going on tour - Just Jared Jr