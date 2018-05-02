Zoey Deutch Opens Up About the Influence of Her Famous Parents

Zoey Deutch looks so chic on the cover of Capitol File magazine, available now.

Here’s what the 23-year-old actress had share with the mag:

On her famous parents Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch: “Look, all artists pull from their personal experiences, and anyone who tells you that isn’t the case is out of their mind, but growing up in this business definitely gave me a unique perspective on the job. I learned early on to value preparation. I take that seriously.”

On how Flower addresses gender inequality in Hollywood: “It’s not a secret that this business has a very unequal power struggle and that women have been taken advantage of and preyed upon for as long as its inception. And this movie was written as a way to capture that feeling of powerlessness. It’s not like my character handles it in a productive way – she doesn’t. And even though the movie doesn’t provide answers, it reflects how women want to get some kind of control over their lives.”

On the future of her career: “You know that famous line about how there are no small parts, only small actors? I think that’s bulls**t. As an actor, you really are at the mercy of the words you’re given to say. I will try to follow the well-written word. But I won’t try to manipulate a path for my career. I want to have the opportunity to play different people and keep mixing it up. That’s important to me.”

