90210's Shenae Grimes Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Josh Beech!

Shenae Grimes is pregnant with a baby girl – her first child with hubby Josh Beech!

“I can’t believe our world is about to get a whole lot bigger and brighter, and can’t wait to embark on this wild ride with my partner in crime,” the 28-year-old actress told People. “I feel like being a father was something Josh was put on this planet to do, and I’m thrilled that we’re welcoming a daughter because I know how special the bond between my mum and I has always been.”

“To say that I am over the moon that we are going to be having a little baby Beech is a huge understatement,” Josh added.