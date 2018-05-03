Aubrey Plaza Is More Famous Than Joe Biden - Watch Now!
Aubrey Plaza is so famous!
The 33-year-old Parks & Recreation actress made an appearance on Conan on Wednesday night (May 2).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aubrey Plaza
During her appearance, Aubrey discussed the fact that she was just voted the No. 1 most famous person from Delaware in an online vote, beating out former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I honestly don’t know how I did that. He didn’t even make it in the Top 3. And I was trolling him on Twitter!” she said.
Watch her explain below!