Aubrey Plaza Is More Famous Than Joe Biden - Watch Now!

Aubrey Plaza is so famous!

The 33-year-old Parks & Recreation actress made an appearance on Conan on Wednesday night (May 2).

During her appearance, Aubrey discussed the fact that she was just voted the No. 1 most famous person from Delaware in an online vote, beating out former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I honestly don’t know how I did that. He didn’t even make it in the Top 3. And I was trolling him on Twitter!” she said.

