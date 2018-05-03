Top Stories
Melissa Benoist &amp; Boyfriend Chris Wood Share a Laugh on the Set of 'Supergirl'!

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Kanye West Is No Longer In Los Angeles - Find Out Where He Went &amp; Why...

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 9:25 am

Ben Affleck's Stunt Double Is His Doppelganger - See the Side By Side Pic!

Ben Affleck has found his doppelganger!

The 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram account to share a photo with his stunt double, Rich Cetrone.

“Movie #5 with this legend – Rich Cetrone. Grateful to work with such incredible people. #stuntdouble,” Ben posted from the set of his movie Triple Frontier.

Fans quickly began commenting how both men look so much alike.

One fan commented, “It’s like I’m seeing double,” while another wrote, “Y’all look like twins.”

Check out the photo Ben posted from set below…

A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck) on

