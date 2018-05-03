Ben Affleck's Stunt Double Is His Doppelganger - See the Side By Side Pic!

Ben Affleck has found his doppelganger!

The 45-year-old actor took to his Instagram account to share a photo with his stunt double, Rich Cetrone.

“Movie #5 with this legend – Rich Cetrone. Grateful to work with such incredible people. #stuntdouble,” Ben posted from the set of his movie Triple Frontier.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Fans quickly began commenting how both men look so much alike.

One fan commented, “It’s like I’m seeing double,” while another wrote, “Y’all look like twins.”

Check out the photo Ben posted from set below…