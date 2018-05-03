Thu, 03 May 2018 at 4:15 pm
Bill Cosby & Roman Polanski Expelled from The Academy
- Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski were both kicked out of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for their crimes – TMZ
- Find out how Sabrina Carpenter is making a difference – Just Jared Jr
- Season four of The Affair is promising a lot of drama – Lainey Gossip
- Meghan Markle‘s half-brother is making some bold statements – DListed
- Who was nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards? – TooFab
- Ne-Yo wishes this rumor would die – Towleroad
- Everything you need to know about 13 Reasons Why season 2 – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Bill Cosby, Newsies, Roman Polanski
Sponsored Links by ZergNet