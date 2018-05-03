Britney Spears & Boyfriend Sam Asghari Work Out Together in Cute Video - Watch!
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are showing off the benefits of having a gym buddy!
The 36-year-old pop icon posted a video working out with her 24-year-old boyfriend on Thursday (May 3).
In the video, Britney and Sam provide serious gym inspiration by doing various exercises with each other – and they share some kisses in between reps!
“Stronger together @samasghari 👯♀️🍏👯♀️,” Britney captioned the cute post.
Watch below!