Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 4:41 pm

Britney Spears & Boyfriend Sam Asghari Work Out Together in Cute Video - Watch!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are showing off the benefits of having a gym buddy!

The 36-year-old pop icon posted a video working out with her 24-year-old boyfriend on Thursday (May 3).

In the video, Britney and Sam provide serious gym inspiration by doing various exercises with each other – and they share some kisses in between reps!

“Stronger together @samasghari 👯‍♀️🍏👯‍♀️,” Britney captioned the cute post.

Watch below!
