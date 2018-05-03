Top Stories
Melissa Benoist &amp; Boyfriend Chris Wood Share a Laugh on the Set of 'Supergirl'!

Melissa Benoist & Boyfriend Chris Wood Share a Laugh on the Set of 'Supergirl'!

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 5:00 am

Caitlyn Jenner Rocks Shades of Blue for Morning Coffee Run

Caitlyn Jenner Rocks Shades of Blue for Morning Coffee Run

Caitlyn Jenner kicked off her week with a caffeine fix!

The 68-year-old I Am Cait star was spotted sipping on her Starbucks on Monday morning (April 30) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

She paired her pretty blue top with darker blue pants, tan boots, a matching purse, and cat-eye sunglasses.

Bertha loves the view,” Caitlyn captioned the Instagram photo below over the weekend, later adding, “What a beautiful night last night! Enjoy every day because life is good.”

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

Just Jared on Facebook
caitlyn jenner rocks shades of blue for morning coffee run 01
caitlyn jenner rocks shades of blue for morning coffee run 02
caitlyn jenner rocks shades of blue for morning coffee run 03
caitlyn jenner rocks shades of blue for morning coffee run 04
caitlyn jenner rocks shades of blue for morning coffee run 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sandra Bullock's stalker reportedly killed himself during police standoff - TMZ
  • Find out who Bailee Madison just met! - Just Jared Jr
  • You have to see Cardi B's latest selfie - TooFab
  • Mike Myers debuts impression of Trump's doctor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • How well does Madelaine Petsch's boyfriend know Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr