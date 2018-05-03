Carrie Coon to Star in 'The Sinner' Season 2, Jessica Biel Not Returning

Carrie Coon is set to star in the upcoming second season of USA’s The Sinner.

Jessica Biel, who starred in season one, will not return in an on-screen capacity, but she will continue to executive produce the series.

Bill Pullman will “reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose as he returns to his hometown in rural New York to assess an unsettling and heart-wrenching crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son, with no apparent motive,” according to THR. “As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He is pitted against those who will stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and a mysterious woman who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle.”

Carrie will play Vera, “the formidable and de facto leader of a mysterious commune that will play a critical role in season two. Vera is a spiritual seeker who has turned her back on the world and passionately dedicated herself to creating a utopia and upholding its ideals. What she believes to be an enlightened community, others see as a cult, and she will have to utilize her grit and cunning to fight battles, both personal and cultural, that pull her in all directions.”

Some of Carrie‘s previous credits include Fargo, The Leftovers, The Post, and Avengers: Infinity War.