Carrie Underwood Supports Fellow 'Idol' Winner David Cook on Broadway!

Carrie Underwood is showing her support for a fellow American Idol winner!

The 35-year-old entertainer stopped by Kinky Boots on Broadway on Wednesday evening (May 2) in New York City to catch David Cook in the show!

If you don’t know, Carrie won the fourth season of American Idol back in 2005 while David won the seventh season back in 2008.

“Thanks to @carrieunderwood and @maddieziegler for coming out to @KinkyBootsBway last night!,” David tweeted. It looks like Maddie Ziegler visited backstage as well!

Check out all the photos…