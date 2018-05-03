Top Stories
Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Kanye West Is No Longer In Los Angeles - Find Out Where He Went &amp; Why...

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 2:45 pm

Carrie Underwood Supports Fellow 'Idol' Winner David Cook on Broadway!

Carrie Underwood is showing her support for a fellow American Idol winner!

The 35-year-old entertainer stopped by Kinky Boots on Broadway on Wednesday evening (May 2) in New York City to catch David Cook in the show!

If you don’t know, Carrie won the fourth season of American Idol back in 2005 while David won the seventh season back in 2008.

“Thanks to @carrieunderwood and @maddieziegler for coming out to @KinkyBootsBway last night!,” David tweeted. It looks like Maddie Ziegler visited backstage as well!

