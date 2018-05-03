Catherine Zeta-Jones to Star in Facebook Series 'Queen America'

Catherine Zeta-Jones is heading to Facebook!

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress is set to star in the upcoming dark comedy series Queen America heading to the social media site’s new video platform Facebook Watch.

Here’s the synopsis: “Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Queen America is a dark comedy about Vicki Ellis (Catherine), the most renowned (and ruthless) pageant coach in the state, and the hapless Samantha Stone who hopes Vicki can mold her into worthwhile contender for the title of Miss America. Vicki is desperately sought after by young women competing to be Miss America for one reason; she can turn any girl into a winner. But when she gets paired with the beautiful but unpolished Samantha, Vicki’s entire reputation might be at stake,” Deadline reports.

No word yet when the show will premiere.