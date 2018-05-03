Celebrity Hairstylist Harry Josh To Host Pre-MET Ball Party This Weekend

Celebrity hairdresser Harry Josh will be resuming his annual pre-MET Ball Party in New York City this weekend.

The popular hairstylist to the stars has been hosting this annual party on-and-off since 2005. He will be gathering all of his nearest and dearest to celebrate the 5-year-anniversary of Harry Josh Pro Tools, his professional line of hair styling tools that has reached cult status in recent years.

Previous attendees include Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Beyonce, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Bosworth, Rose Byrne, Fergie, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson, January Jones and many more.

