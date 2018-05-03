Top Stories
Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 3:59 pm

Celebrity Hairstylist Harry Josh To Host Pre-MET Ball Party This Weekend

Celebrity hairdresser Harry Josh will be resuming his annual pre-MET Ball Party in New York City this weekend.

The popular hairstylist to the stars has been hosting this annual party on-and-off since 2005. He will be gathering all of his nearest and dearest to celebrate the 5-year-anniversary of Harry Josh Pro Tools, his professional line of hair styling tools that has reached cult status in recent years.

Previous attendees include Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Beyonce, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kate Bosworth, Rose Byrne, Fergie, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson, January Jones and many more.

Make sure to check back on Sunday for all of the exclusive photos from this year’s party. For photos from previous parties, click through the gallery!
Photos: Justin Campbell
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Harry Josh

