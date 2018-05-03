Top Stories
Thu, 03 May 2018 at 10:05 am

Celine Dion Debuts 'Deadpool 2' Soundtrack Single 'Ashes' - Watch Music Video Here!

Celine Dion Debuts 'Deadpool 2' Soundtrack Single 'Ashes' - Watch Music Video Here!

Ryan ReynoldsDeadpool and Celine Dion team up in the official music video for her brand new single “Ashes,” and you can watch it right here!

“Over the years I’ve received incredible songs and I’ve been involved in fun projects. ‘Ashes’ is 1 of those songs and @deadpoolmovie is off-the-charts!,” the 50-year-old entertainer tweeted. “Take the most insane ride of your life when it opens on 5/18! You’ll be laughing your “ashes” off! – Céline xx.”

The clip sees Deadpool gracefully dancing across stage — in heels, mind you — while Celine delivers the epic ballad to an empty theater. The song is set to be featured on the upcoming Deadpool 2 soundtrack.

You can also stream Celine‘s “Ashes” on Spotify and download on iTunes now!


Céline Dion – Ashes (from the Deadpool 2 Motion Picture Soundtrack)
  • Dottie

    This is how you promote a movie. You can like him or not, but Reynolds knows how to promote his alter ego. Blake should take note.