Charlize Theron Admits 50 Pound Weight Gain for 'Tully' Led to Depression: 'It Was Really Brutal'

Charlize Theron hits the stage to speak during a special Q&A while attending TimesTalks ScreenTimes Presents: Tully held on Wednesday (May 2) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress was joined by producer Jason Reitman and talked about experiencing depression for the first time after gaining about 50 pounds for her role in Tully.

“It was really brutal,” Charlize expressed. “I like having that moment at the end of the day (of shooting) when you change in your trailer, get in your car, go home and you’re you. But I couldn’t do it on this and it really got to me. I couldn’t leave this character because my body was just dictating where my mind was and how my moods were.”

“I know a lot of moms who feel like (crap) because it takes that long and everybody’s expecting them to be back,” Charlize added. “Me gaining weight for the movie — it’s hard when somebody’s like, ‘Wow, that’s really brave!’ Moms do this all the time and we don’t call them brave. We’re like, ‘Why are you still carrying that baby weight?’”