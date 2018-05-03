Top Stories
Melissa Benoist & Boyfriend Chris Wood Share a Laugh on the Set of 'Supergirl'!

Melissa Benoist & Boyfriend Chris Wood Share a Laugh on the Set of 'Supergirl'!

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Rihanna Gives an Update on Her Relationship with Drake

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 8:31 am

Christina Aguilera Returns with 'Accelerate' ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chainz - Watch Music Video Here!

Christina Aguilera Returns with 'Accelerate' ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chainz - Watch Music Video Here!

Christina Aguilera has just made her long awaited return with her brand new single called “Accelerate,” and you can watch the music video right now!

After six years since the release of her 2012 album Lotus, the 37-year-old entertainer finally gives us a taste of what we can expect to hear from her forthcoming album, Liberation.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera

The track features verses from Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz and was produced by Mike Dean, Kanye West and Che Pope.

Accelerate” is also available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes now!


Christina Aguilera – Accelerate (ft. Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz) [Video]

Click inside to read the lyrics to Christina Aguilera’s brand new single…
