Christina Aguilera Returns with 'Accelerate' ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chainz - Watch Music Video Here!

Christina Aguilera has just made her long awaited return with her brand new single called “Accelerate,” and you can watch the music video right now!

After six years since the release of her 2012 album Lotus, the 37-year-old entertainer finally gives us a taste of what we can expect to hear from her forthcoming album, Liberation.

The track features verses from Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz and was produced by Mike Dean, Kanye West and Che Pope.

“Accelerate” is also available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes now!



Christina Aguilera – Accelerate (ft. Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz) [Video]

